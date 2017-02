போயஸ் தோட்டம் ஒரு தரம்.. 2 தரம்..3 தரம்.. விரைவில்!

ஜெயலலிதாவின் போயஸ் தோட்டம் உள்ளிட்ட சொத்துக்கள் விரைவில் ஏலம் விடப்படவுள்ளன.

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the trial court's order which had convicted Jayalalithaa and also ordered her to pay a fine of Rs 100 crore. The trial court had fined Jayalalithaa alone of Rs 100 crore. With the SC upholding the conviction and also the fine to be imposed, the Tamil Nadu government will have to start recovering that amount. Since Jayalalithaa is no more, the government would collect the fine by auctioning off her wealth and properties.