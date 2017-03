டி.டி.வி.தினகரன் எந்த நாட்டு குடிமகன்? ..அந்த குழப்பத்துக்கே இன்னமும் விடை தெரியலையே!

ஆர்கே நகரில் போட்டியிடும் டிடிவி தினகரன் எந்த நாட்டு குடிமகன் என்ற குழப்பத்துக்கே இன்னமும் விடை கிடைக்கவில்லை.

English summary

While upholding the fine against Dinakaran, the Madras high court bench of Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan referred to a habeas corpus writ petition filed by Dinakaran, when he was detained under COFEPOSA in 1996. When the matter came up before a division bench of court, he did not claim that he was not a resident of India. In the election petition filed by him during the Lok Sabha elections in 1995, he had claimed that he was a citizen of India. But before the Foreign Exchange Regulation Authorities, he had claimed that he was not a citizen of India. The court held that Dinakaran was taking different stands, which were not permissible under law.