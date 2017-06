சினிமா கதைகளை சுட்டு சீரியலாக்கும் இயக்குநர்கள்! தலைப்பையுமா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 5:00 [IST]

English summary

The new serial Raja Rani is telecasting on Vijay TV every Monday to Friday at 7 pm. Raja Rani chronicles the story of Chembaruthi, a kind-hearted and a soft-spoken house maid and Karthi, the son of the rich family Chemba works at.