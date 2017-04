ஆர்.கே.நகரில் தேர்தல் ரத்து.. இந்தியா ஒரு ஜனநாயக நாடு என்பது நிரூபிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது: சசிகலா புஷ்பா

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Appreciate EC's decision. Yet again proved India is the largest democracy: Sasikala Pushpa,Expelled AIADMK MP on RK Nagar bypoll cancelled pic.twitter.com/YzPNYe9lb1

English summary

Appreciate EC's decision. Yet again proved India is the largest democracy, says Sasikala Pushpa, expelled AIADMK MP on RK Nagar bypoll cancelled.