நம்பினால் நம்புங்கள்.. இன்னும் 5 வருடங்களில் பெட்ரோல் விலை லிட்டருக்கு ரூ.30ஆக குறையுமாம்

English summary

You may pay less than Rs 30 for petrol in the next five years. Tony Seba, an American futurist says emerging technology is going to reduce the world's dependence on petrol so much that prices will plummet. Seba is famous for predicting a boom in solar power when the prices used to be forbiddingly high, 10 times the prices today.Seba says that the rise of self-drive cars would bring down oil demand sharply which could reduce the price of oil to $25 a barrel.