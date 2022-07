ராமேஸ்வரத்தில் ஆடி திருக்கல்யாண திருவிழா...வெள்ளித்தேரில் வீதி உலா வந்த அம்மன்

English Summary

Aadi Thirukalyana festival in Rameswaram:( ராமேஸ்வரம் ஆடி திருக்கல்யாண திருவிழா) On the occasion of Aadi Thirukalyana festival at Rameswaram Arulmiku Ramanatha Swamy Temple, a silver chariot was held. In this, auspicious Parvadavarthini Ambal got up in a silver chariot decorated with electric lights and gave a show to the devotees. A large number of people participated in this and pulled the silver chariot by a rope.