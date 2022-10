ஐப்பசி மாதம்..துலாம் ராசியில் 4 கிரக சேர்க்கை.. ராஜயோகம் தேடி வரும் ராசிக்காரர்கள் யார்?

English Summary

Chaturgrahi Yogam: Surya grahanam and Chandra grahanam are happening this month. For some days in Libra, the four planets namely Sun, Moon, Ketu and Moon will combine to give Chaturgrahi Yoga Let's see what kind of benefits the people born in the 4 zodiac signs from Dhanusu, makaram, kumbam and Meenam will get due to the transit of these planets.