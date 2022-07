ஆனி திருமஞ்சன விழா..சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவிலில் குவிந்த பக்தர்கள்.. சிவ ஆலயங்களில் மகா அபிஷேகம்

English Summary

Aani Thirumanjanam: (ஆனி திருமஞ்சனம் நடராஜருக்கு மகா அபிஷேகம்) Aani Thirumanjana festival was held in Chidambaram Natarajar Temple, which is revered as the heaven among Lord Shiva's Pancha Bhutha Thalams. From 3 am to 6 am, a large number of devotees witnessed the Maha Abhishekam of Nataraja and Sivagama Sundari in the thousand foot hall.