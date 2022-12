புத்தாண்டு ராசி பலன் 2023: யாருக்கு அரசு வேலை கிடைக்கும்..வேலை பறிபோகாமல் தப்பிக்க பரிகாரம் என்ன?

English Summary

New year Rasi Palan 2023 tamil: Puthandu Rasi palan who will get new job on 2023 The year 2022 will end and the year 2023 will be born. For the last few years, many people are not satisfied even if they get a proper job. In today's time, many people are living with some kind of fear of when they will get a job. The transit of nava planets is favorable for anyone in the new year of birth. Let's see who can get a job with a lot of salary and who should be careful.