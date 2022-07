ஆடி அமாவாசை..சதுரகிரி மலைக்கு செல்ல விரும்பும் பக்தர்களுக்கு குட் நியூஸ் சொன்ன வனத்துறை

English Summary

On the occasion of Aadi Amavasai, the forest department has given permission to visit Sathuragiri Sundaramakalingam temple and have darshan of Sami for six days from today. As the Aadi Amavasai festival is to be celebrated on 28th this year, the forest department has granted permission to the devotees to have darshan of Saturagiri mountaineer Sami from today till 30th July.