ஆடி அமாவாசையில் பித்ரு லோகத்தில் இருந்து வரும் முன்னோர்கள்..எப்படி வரவேற்கலாம்? என்ன தானம் தரலாம்?

English Summary

Aadi Amavasi pithru Tharpanam: (ஆடி அமாவாசை பித்ரு தர்ப்பணம்) Aadi Amavasi day is an excellent day to worship the ancestors. Aadi Amavasai, which falls during Dakshinayana Punnya kalam, is a very special day for Pitru tharpanam. On the day of Amavasya, by remembering our ancestors, giving sesame seeds and water and offering food, the blessings of the ancestors are perfected.