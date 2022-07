ஆடி அமாவாசை..தமிழகம் முழுவதும் முன்னோர்களுக்கு புனித நீர் நிலைகளில் தர்ப்பணம் கொடுத்து வழிபாடு

English Summary

Aadi Amavasi pirtu pooja: (ஆடி அமாவாசை பித்ரு தர்ப்பணம்)A large number of people bathed in the holy water bodies and offered tarpana to their departed ancestors in view of the observance of Aadi Amavasi today. Although new moons occur in all months, the new moons that occur in the month of Adi are considered special. It is special to pay tarpanam to our departed ancestors on this day.