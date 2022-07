ஆடிப்பூரம் விழா..ஸ்ரீவில்லிபுத்தூர் ஆண்டாள் கோவிலில் கோலாகல கொடியேற்றம்..பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம்

English Summary

Aadi pooram 2022 Aandal Jayanthi: (ஆடிப்பூரம் ஆண்டாள் ஜெயந்தி திருவிழா) At Srivilliputhur Andal temple Aadi Pooram festival was celebrated with flag hoisting. Car festival will be held on 1st August After 2 years without any corona restrictions, a large number of devotees took part in the Aadi Pooram flag hoisting ceremony and had a darshan of Sami.