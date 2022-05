அட்சய திருதியை நாளில் தங்கம் மட்டுமல்ல... இந்த பொருட்கள் வாங்கினாலும் செல்வம் பெருகும்

English Summary

Akshaya tritiya 2022: (அட்சய திருதியை நாளில் என்ன வாங்கலாம்) The hope is that the home will be filled to the brim with any items purchased on the outing. That is why people want to buy gold these days. Wealth will increase not only by buying gold but also by buying the most useful things for us. Buy rock salt, paste, turmeric, clothes.