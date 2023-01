மார்கழி திருவாதிரை..சிவ ஆலயங்களில் நடராஜருக்கு குளிர குளிர அபிஷேகம்..சிதம்பரத்தில் ஆருத்ரா தரிசனம்

English Summary

Margazhi Thiruvadhirai festival was celebrated in Tamil Nadu today. Special ablutions were performed for Nataraja in Shiva temples with 32 types of cold water. A large number of people witnessed the Arudra Abhishekam and darshan which was also held in Pancha sabhas of Lord Shiva. Lakhs of devotees throng Chidambaram to witness the Arudra darshanam