உலக அளவில் கொரோனா பரவல் தீவிரம்... ஒரே நாளில் 6,27,952 பேர் பாதிப்பு

English Summary

Corona update world wide: (உலக அளவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அப்டேட்)Worldwide, 6,27,952 people have been affected by corona in the last 24 hours. The total number of corona victims so far has risen to 51,20,73,140. 46,58,29,487 people worldwide have recovered from the corona infection. Worldwide, 62,55,889 people have died from corona.