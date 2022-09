குரு பெயர்ச்சி... உங்க ஜாதகத்தில் இந்த யோகம் இருக்கா? அப்ப நீங்க ரொம்ப லக்கிதான்!

English Summary

Guru Peyarchi 2022 Gurubhagavan tharum Yogam: Guru is a subha gragam in astrology.Raja Yogas are auspicious for obtaining success in all spheres of life, financial prosperity and general fame. Different Raja yogas take place as a result of conjunction of two planets. Guru Chandra Yoga occurs when the benefic planet Guru is conjoined with Chandra or is in the fifth or ninth places to the Moon. Find out where Guru Bhagavan is in your birth chart and decide if you have these yogas.