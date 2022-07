குரு வக்ர பெயர்ச்சி.. வெகு விரைவில் இந்த ராசிக்காரர்களின் தலையெழுத்து மாறப்போகுதாம்

English Summary

Guru vakra peyarchi 2022: (குருவின் வக்ர பெயர்ச்சியால் யாருக்கு நன்மை) Jupiter becomes Retrograde On July 29, 2022, Friday at 02:06 AM Jupiter becomes Progressive On November 24, 2022, Thursday at 04:31 AM Duration of Jupiter Retrograde motion 119 Days vakrakathi. Due to the change of Guru, there will be some miraculous changes in the life of some zodiac sign. Let's see what the benefits are going to be for those born from Libra to Pisces.