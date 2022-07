குபேர பகவானின் ஆசியும் அருளும் கிடைக்க வேண்டுமா? இதை மறக்காமல் செய்யுங்கள்

English Summary

How to get Kubera yogam( குபேர யோகம் கிடைக்க என்ன வழி) Wealth accumulates where it accumulates. There are a few ways to attract wealth. There are some tips on what to do to become a millionaire and get the grace of Kubera. Follow it and Mahalakshmi will settle in your house too. Wondering what to do to get Kubera's grace? To increase cash flow, put some green camphor, cardamom, aniseed in a green cloth in the money box.