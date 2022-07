இறந்த சுமங்கலிகளுக்கு அமாவாசையில் எப்படி தர்ப்பணம் கொடுப்பது..கணவன் இருப்பவர்கள் தர்ப்பணம் தரலாமா?

English Summary

Amavasai Tharpanam: (அமாவாசை தர்ப்பணம் சுமங்கலிகள் தரலாமா) If women among the deceased ancestors have died as Sumangali, Sumangalip women can be invited to eat, serve food, give them a new saree blouse, turmeric, kumkum and worship and seek the blessings of the ancestors.