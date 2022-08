சந்திரதோஷம் போக்கும் மஹா சங்கரஹர சதுர்த்தி.. விரதம் இருந்து கணபதியை வணங்கினால் என்னென்ன நன்மைகள்

English Summary

MahaSankatakara Chaturthi Viratham: (மஹாசங்கடஹரசதுர்த்தி விரதம்) Fasting on Maha Sankatahara Chaturthi is performed for Lord Ganesha. This fasting is considered as auspicious and beneficial. This viratham is observed for one year period on all the Sankatahara Chaturthi days and will end it by performing a Ganapathy Homan.