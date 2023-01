சபரிமலை மகரவிளக்கு பூஜை.. தங்க ஆபரணங்கள் அணிந்து அரசனாக ஜொலிக்கும் ஐயப்பனை காண குவியும் பக்தர்கள்

English Summary

Makara Vilakku Pooja and Makara Jyoti Darshan at Ayyappan Temple will be held in the evening of January 14. Devasamboard announced that online booking for darshan till 14th January is over. Thiruvabharanam The gold ornaments worn during the Mahavilakku Pooja at the Sabarimala Ayappan Temple will be taken away in procession from 12th January 2023.