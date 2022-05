ஏழரை சனி காலத்தில் கஷ்டம்தான் நடக்குமா? கல்யாண யோகம் தருவாரா சனிபகவான்?

English Summary

Sani Peyarchi Elarai Sani 2022: (சனி பெயர்ச்சி ஏழரை சனி யாருக்கு?) Will marriage be interrupted by Elarai Sani Or can you get married during the Elarai sani Is skeptical of many. The Elarai sani period is a time of teaching many experiences to human beings. The sage will give a person seven and a half years of various hardships and make them understand the lesson of life.