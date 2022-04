சனி பெயர்ச்சி 2022: அர்த்தாஷ்டம சனியால் கஷ்டங்கள் நீங்குமா - விருச்சிக ராசிக்கு என்ன தருவார்?

English Summary

Sani Peyarchi 2022: (சனிப்பெயர்ச்சி பலன் 2022 விருச்சிக ராசி) Lord Saturn will move from Capricorn to his home Aquarius in two more days. Saturn is going to sit in the fourth house for Viruchigam. Saturn, which travels for two and a half years from Ardhastama Sani, can be seen as the benefits and remedies available to Viruchigam Rasi.