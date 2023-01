சனி பெயர்ச்சி பலன் 2023: சனியால் சங்கடம் வரப்போகிறது என்பதை உணர்த்தும் அறிகுறிகள்..பரிகாரம் என்ன?

English Summary

Shani peyarchi palan 2023 to 2025 Saturn transit from Makaram to Kumbam. Lord Shani is Karmakarakan.Shani is righteous and gives one trials and teaches them lessons. Crow, when we have to cross the places considered to be Saturn's abode, we can know that we are going to have some trouble due to Saturn. If you make a remedy for it, the effects will gradually decrease.