சனி ஜெயந்தி 2022...சங்கடம் தீர்க்கும் சனிபகவான் யாருக்கு அள்ளித்தரப்போகிறார்?

English Summary

Shani Jayanti celebrated on May 30th 2022: (சனி ஜெயந்தி வைகாசி அமாவாசை) Vaikasi amavasai celebrated on Sani jayanthi. People suffering from Shani's Elarai sani, Astama sani, arthastama sani, Sani Mahadasha get benefit by taking some special parikaram on Shani bhagavan.