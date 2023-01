சோபகிருது தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு ராசி பலன்: குரு பெயர்ச்சியால் கோடீஸ்வர யோகம் பெறும் ராசிக்காரர்கள்

English Summary

Sobakiruthu Tamil New year palan 2023: Guru Peyarchi gives yogam for Thulam,Viruchigam,Dhanusu,Makaram,Kumbam and Meenam zodiac signs. Guru Peyarchi Meenam Rasi to Mesham Rasi From 21st April 2023.Guru Bhagavan Chithrai month who rules in Pisces sign, will move to Aries sign on 21st of April.