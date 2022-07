சோதனைகளை நீக்கும் சோமவார பிரதோஷம்.. சிவ ஆலயம் சென்றால் இத்தனை நன்மைகளா?

English Summary

Somavara Pradosham: (சோமவார பிரதோஷம் மகிமை) Somavara pradhosam is special. Soman means Shiva, Somavaram is Monday, and Pradhosha is the auspicious Monday for Shiva. If you visit Lord Shiva on Pradosha day, you will get rid of debt, poverty and fear of disease.