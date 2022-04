மதுரை..தஞ்சாவூர்..திருவிழாக்களில் அடுத்தடுத்து நிகழ்ந்த விபத்துகள்..உயிரிழப்புகள் - தெய்வ குற்றமா?

English Summary

Tamil Nadu temple accident: (தமிழக கோவில்களில் நிகழ்ந்த விபத்துகள்) The accident happened while the chariot was returning to the Appar temple after the festival. Eleven people have died and nine others injured. There have been a number of accidents at temple festivals from last March to the present day. Many chariots are tilted. There have also been casualties in some towns. It has been alleged that this may be a divine offense.