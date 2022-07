திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையானுக்கு ஒரே நாளில் ரூ.6.18 கோடி காணிக்கை..குரு பூர்ணிமா..ஆனிவார ஆஸ்தானம் எப்போது?

English Summary

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams hundial revenue: (திருமலை திருப்பதி தேவஸ்தானம் உண்டியல் வருமானம்)6.18 Crores have been received in a single day in the Tirupati Ezhummalayan temple which is unprecedented in the history of the Devasthanam. Earlier, on April 1, 2012, the devotees paid Rs. 5.73 crore was the highest donation.