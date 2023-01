சனி பெயர்ச்சி 2023.. கோடீஸ்வர யோகத்தை தரப்போகும் சனி பகவான்..மின்னல் வேக பலன்கள்.. பரிகாரங்கள்

English Summary

Sani Peyarchi palan 2023 Tamil : Sani Peyarchi 17th January From Makaram to Kumbam as per Tirukanitha Panchangam From Aquarius Sani Vision Mesham, Simmam and Viruchigam. Lord Sani aspects Aries as third aspect, Leo as seventh aspect and Scorpio as 10th aspect.