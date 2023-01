சனி பெயர்ச்சி பலன் 2023: சனி தசையில் இந்த ராசிக்காரர்களுக்கு குபேரன் அருள் நிச்சயம் கிடைக்குமாம்!

English Summary

Sani Peyarchi palan 2023: Saturn will help him if he wants to gain fame in politics. At the same time, Saturn is the ruler of diseases and accidents. If Saturn is unwell, there will be a rift even in the relationship. There will be loss in business. If Saturn is bad in birth horoscope, the effects will be more. Many tests will come and make them realize achievements.Sani bhagavan is the most dreaded graha in Hindu astrology. Sani is most powerful place in the chart is in the 7th house. He is a particularly beneficial planet for Rishabam, mithnam, kanni, Thulam, makaram and Kumbam ascendants.