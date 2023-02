சுக்கிரன் பெயர்ச்சி 2023: குரு சுக்கிரன் கூட்டணி..5 ராசிக்காரர்களுக்கு வீடு தேடி வரும் குபேர யோகம்

English Summary

Sukran Peyarchi 2023: Venus is going to be exalted and seated in this position where Guru can rule and sit in Pisces. From the coming 15th, Guru and Venus will join together in the same sign, so some zodiac sign will find crores of people and some people will find Kubera yogam. Jupiter and venus Conjunction, guru and sukhra conjuction horoscope prediction for 12 zodiac signs luck and fortune.