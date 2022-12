ஸ்ரீரங்கத்தில் வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசி விழா..பகல்பத்து உற்சவம் நாளை ஆரம்பம்..ஜன.2ல் சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பு

English Summary

The Vaikunda Ekadasi festival begins today with Thirunedundantakam at Srirangam Ranganatha Temple, which is hailed as Bhuloka Vaikundam. On January 2, Paramapatha Vasal, also known as Sorkavasal, will be opened early in the morning. A local holiday has been declared for Trichy district on January 2 as lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Srirangam.