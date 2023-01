திருநள்ளாறு சனிபகவான் கோவிலில் சனி பெயர்ச்சி எப்போது? யாரெல்லாம் பரிகாரம் செய்ய வேண்டும்

English Summary

According to Tirukanitha Panchangam, on the 17th, January. Lord Saturn moves from Makara Rasi to Kumbha Rasi. According to Vakya Panchangam, Shani Baierchi Pujas will be held in Tirunallaru Temple. At the end of this year, in the first week of December, Shani Peyarchi festival will be held and Parikara Pujas and special yagnas will be performed then, according to the administration of Tirunallaru Tharbaranyeswarar temple.