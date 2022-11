ஆடும் பாஜகவின் அஸ்திவாரம்! ஒன்று கூடி மாஸ் காட்டிய 'ஜாட்' மக்கள்.. குஜராத்தில் தேர்தலில் ட்விஸ்ட்?

English Summary

The recent gathering of 2 lakh members of the 'Duthsagar' dairy farm in Gujarat has created a stir within the BJP. They are looking forward to the release of the former chairman of the dairy farm, Vipul Chaudhary. All of them belong to the Jat community. The reason for BJP's confusion is that 30 of the 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat are in the hands of this community.