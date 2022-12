எலிபேஸ்ட்.. தடையை மீறி விற்றால் கடும் நடவடிக்கை..அரியலூர் மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் அதிரடி உத்தரவு

English Summary

The Ariyalur District collector has issued an order banning hazardous pesticides for a period of 60 days, in a move to reduce access to means of suicide. The G.O. calls for the ban of Monocrotophos, Profenophos, Acephate, Profenofos+ Cypermethrin, Chlorpyrifos + Cypermethrin and Chlorpyrifos.