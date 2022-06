தடை செய்யப்பட்ட அமைப்பு தான் ஆர்எஸ்எஸ்.. வரலாற்றை கிளறி பாஜகவை தாக்கிய காங்கிரஸ் சித்தராமையா

English Summary

‛‛BJP MP and former Union Minister Sadananda Gowda has said i am scared to look RSS. Its 100 percent true. We are calls those who cause fear terrorists, so why did saddananda Gowda says about his organization like this. It should be remembered that Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi,’’ says former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.