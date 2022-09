ஆமா நாங்கதான் ஆக்கிரமிப்பு செய்துள்ளோம்.. ஒப்புக்கொண்ட பெங்களூர் டெக் பார்க்.. பாயும் ஆக்சன்

English Summary

A few days ago, heavy rains in Bengaluru caused major floods. Due to this, the entire city faced severe impacts. In this case, while the cause of this flood was said to be encroachment of rainwater drains, the corporation started the process of removing the encroachments. In this case, while there are companies including Wipro in this list of encroachment, now a company called Bagmane has admitted their encroachment.