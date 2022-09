இன்று தேசிய பொறியாளர்கள் தினம்.. கொண்டாடப்படுவது ஏன் தெரியுமா? யார் இந்த விஸ்வேஸ்வரய்யா?

English Summary

National Engineers Day is being celebrated across the country today. Although the situation of engineers is very bad in today's environment, it is they who are changing the entire structure of the country. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was a role model for engineers who made inventions and found that it is the job of a good engineer to save people from floods while they thought that the work of engineers was only to construct buildings. His unique irrigation scheme in the Deccan Plateau earned him great fame.