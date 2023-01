பெரியஅடி.. உட்கட்சி சர்வேயில் பாஜகவுக்கு ஷாக்.. கர்நாடகா தேர்தலில் அரியணை ஏறும் காங்கிரஸ்?பரபர தகவல்

English Summary

The survey was conducted by the BJP as the Karnataka assembly elections are to be held in 3 months. The result of this survey has caused a huge setback for the BJP and the Congress party is about to regain power. The BJP is shocked by this. While this survey is seen as strong for the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign on behalf of the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's strategies may give a hand in the final stage, so the Congress party is also in turmoil. What is in the survey conducted by BJP? The information about that has been released now.