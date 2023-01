கர்நாடகா:மாஜி PM தேவேகவுடா குடும்பத்தில் பிரளயம்! ஹாசன் தொகுதிக்கு முட்டிமோதும் மகன்-மருமகள்! அடடா

English Summary

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in April or May. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's secular Janata Dal (JDS) party has announced 93 candidates for the first phase while the election date is yet to be announced. Along with Deve Gowda, 8 members of his family are active in politics. In this, the youngest son and former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will contest from Chennapatna and his son Nikhil from Ramanagara. While his elder son is contesting from Holenarasippura, his wife Bhavani Revanna has announced to contest from Hassan constituency. While Kumarasamy has strongly opposed this, the flood that broke out in Deve Gowda's family has become the talk of Karnataka politics.