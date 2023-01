கர்நாடகா தேர்தல்: உச்சம் தொடும் காங்கிரஸ்.. பாஜகவுக்கு பெரிய ஷாக்.. முதல் சர்வே முடிவில் ட்விஸ்ட்!

English Summary

With a total of 224 assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka, the elections will be held in April or May. In this context, the first survey results related to the Karnataka assembly elections have been released. The survey comes as a shock to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, and the current opposition Congress is on the brink of victory. However, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (S) is likely to become the ruling kingmaker, according to the survey.