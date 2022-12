கர்நாடகா தேர்தல்: புதுகட்சி துவங்கிய ஜனார்த்தன ரெட்டி.. பாஜகவுக்கு சிக்கல்..சுஷ்மாவின் சிஷ்யன் செக்

English Summary

With assembly elections in Karnataka next year, the BJP has a new headache. Former BJP minister Janardhana Reddy has announced the launch of a new party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha'. Janardhana Reddy, who was raised as an influential person in the BJP by the late Sushma Swaraj, who was a senior leader in the BJP, is planning to start a new party because the BJP did not recognize him when he went to jail in the mineral mining scam and returned on bail.