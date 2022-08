கோர்டுக்கு போன இடத்தில்.. காதலியுடன் ரூம் போட்ட கைதி.. காவலுக்கு இருந்த போலீஸ்! அதிர்ச்சி சம்பவம்

English Summary

(கொலைக்குற்றவாளி ஒருவர் தனது தோழியுடன் லாட்ஜில் காவல்துறை உதவியுடன் உல்லாசம்): Police have allegedly allowed a murder accused who is currently under trial to spend time with his girlfriend at a lodge in Dharwad. A case has been registered against the police personnel after the incident came to light.