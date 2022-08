வெள்ளத்தில் மிதக்கும் பெங்களூர்.. பல் இளித்த சாலைகள்.. பாஜக அரசை பங்கமாய் கலாய்த்த ப சிதம்பரம்

English Summary

(பெங்களூரூவில் வெள்ளம் தேங்கியதையடுத்து பாஜகவை கலாய்த்த ப.சிதம்பரம்): While this was not the case earlier, now Bengaluru is reeling under floods and has created a huge controversy. In this case, senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has criticized this.