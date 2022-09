பெங்களூரை வாஷ் அவுட் செய்த மழை! உள்ள வந்த வெள்ளம்.. சட்டமன்றத்திற்கே இந்த நிலைமைதான்.. மோசம்!

English Summary

While heavy rains have been lashing Karnataka for the past few days, last night's heavy rains have had a major impact on the capital Bengaluru. Last night alone, about 125 mm of rain was recorded in various parts of the state, while Bengaluru alone received about 131 mm of rain. Due to this, the entire ground floor in the apartment areas is surrounded by flood water. Similarly, it is noted that traffic was severely affected due to rain water covering the roads like floods.