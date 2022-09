மாணவிகளின் குளியல் வீடியோ லீக்... அப்படி எதுவும் நடக்கவில்லையென காவல்துறை மறுப்பு... மூவர் கைது

English Summary

As the ongoing protests at a university in Punjab's Chandigarh continue to intensify, the police have arrested three people, including a student and her boyfriend, in connection with the leaked video of the students taking a bath. The students and their parents are actively protesting in the university after the information spread that the scenes of the students taking a bath were recorded by a secret camera and uploaded on social media. Denying this information, the police have now arrested three people, the student and her 23-year-old boyfriend, who are said to be involved.