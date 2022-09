கடைசி நேரத்தில் நம்பிக்கை வாக்கெடுப்புக்கு அனுமதி இல்லை.. ஜனநாயக படுகொலை என ஆம் ஆத்மி விமர்சனம்

English Summary

While the confidence motion was to be held today in the state of Punjab, Governor Panwarilal Purohit has suddenly canceled the order for the same. Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP was trying to implement 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab and was planning to bribe Aam Aadmi Party MLAs through this scheme. Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party had planned to hold a confidence motion in the assembly to prove its strength. But the Governor's cancellation of the permission at the last moment has created a stir in the political circles.