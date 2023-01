நகரும் காற்றழுத்தம்..3 நாட்களுக்கு வெளுத்து வாங்கப்போகும் கனமழை..யாருக்கெல்லாம் குடை அவசியம்

English Summary

3 days of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu Delta district says Chennai Met office The Chennai Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tanjore, Tiruvarur, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts today. Kanyakumari, Nellai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur are likely to experience heavy rain tomorrow, the Meteorological Department said. According to the notification issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain for 3 days from today due to the low pressure zone prevailing in the Bay of Bengal.